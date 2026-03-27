Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Kuwait's Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port targeted by drone, cruise missile

    Other countries
    • 27 March, 2026
    • 19:16
    Kuwait's Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port targeted by drone, cruise missile

    Kuwait's Public Works Ministry said Friday that Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port in southern Kuwait was targeted in a combined drone and cruise missile attack, marking the second strike on a port in the country the same day, Report informs via Anadolu Agency.

    Preliminary information indicated material damage but no casualties, the ministry said, adding that emergency procedures were activated in coordination with relevant authorities.

    Earlier, the Kuwait Ports Authority said Shuwaikh Port, the country's main commercial port, was targeted in a "hostile" drone attack, also causing material damage without injuries.

    Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port is a major strategic project on Bubiyan Island in northern Kuwait, while Shuwaikh Port, located in an industrial area near Kuwait City, serves as the country's primary maritime trade hub, handling cargo storage, distribution and commercial shipping.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also at US and allied military bases located in Gulf countries. Due to the situation in the Middle East, some regional states temporarily closed their airspace. Shortly after launching a joint operation against Iran, armed conflict between the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah resumed.

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