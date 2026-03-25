Iraq to summon US сhargé over strike on military hospital

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has instructed the Foreign Ministry to summon the US chargé d'affaires in Baghdad over a strike on Iraqi military units.

Report informs, citing The Times of Israel, that the prime minister's office said seven soldiers were killed and 13 others injured in the attack.

The strike targeted a facility belonging to the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a coalition of pro-Iranian militias officially part of the Iraqi armed forces. The United States has designated the PMF as a terrorist organization.

Earlier reports from Iraqi Defense Ministry and security sources confirmed the strike hit a military hospital in Anbar Province in western Iraq, resulting in the seven fatalities.