Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, has become an example of progress in the economy, international relations, and other fields, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Report informs.

"Under the strong leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become an example of progress in all spheres, whether in the economy or international relations," Tokayev noted.

He noted that Kazakhstan highly values ​​Azerbaijan's dynamic chairmanship, which is aimed at strengthening the potential of the CICA as a unique platform for dialogue, confidence-building, and comprehensive cooperation in a turbulent and unpredictable world.

Tokayev also expressed his gratitude to the president of Azerbaijan for organizing the summit, noting that Baku combines ancient history with modern achievements.