Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan becomes model of progress under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Kazakh president says

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 12:38
    Azerbaijan becomes model of progress under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Kazakh president says

    Azerbaijan, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, has become an example of progress in the economy, international relations, and other fields, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, Report informs.

    "Under the strong leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has become an example of progress in all spheres, whether in the economy or international relations," Tokayev noted.

    He noted that Kazakhstan highly values ​​Azerbaijan's dynamic chairmanship, which is aimed at strengthening the potential of the CICA as a unique platform for dialogue, confidence-building, and comprehensive cooperation in a turbulent and unpredictable world.

    Tokayev also expressed his gratitude to the president of Azerbaijan for organizing the summit, noting that Baku combines ancient history with modern achievements.

    Ilham Aliyev Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    Tokayev: İlham Əliyevin rəhbərliyi ilə Azərbaycan bütün sahələrdə tərəqqi nümunəsinə çevrilib
    Токаев: Азербайджан стал примером всестороннего развития под руководством Ильхама Алиева
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