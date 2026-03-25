Armagan: Türkiye mediating messages between US and Iran

Türkiye is acting as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran, facilitating communication between the United States and Iran, Harun Armagan, deputy chairman for foreign affairs of Türkiye's ruling party, said.

According to Report, which refers to The Times of Israel, Armagan said Türkiye is helping transmit messages between Iran and the US to encourage de-escalation and direct negotiations.

He did not provide details about the content of the messages but noted that they are also being relayed to Gulf countries involved in the expanding regional conflict in the Middle East.