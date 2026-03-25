Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijan represented at Interpol conference in Tbilisi

    Foreign policy
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 14:41
    Azerbaijan represented at Interpol conference in Tbilisi

    The annual Millennium project conference, organized by Georgia"s Interior Ministry together with the Interpol General Secretariat, is underway in Tbilisi, according to Report"s Georgian bureau.

    The two-day event brings together 60 representatives from 25 countries, including Azerbaijan, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Poland, Israel, Italy, Armenia, Kazakhstan, France, and the Netherlands.

    Participants will discuss efforts to combat transnational organized crime, opportunities for information exchange, and ways to strengthen international cooperation.

    The Millennium project is aimed at preventing transnational organized crime.

    Millennium project conference Interpol General Secretariat Georgia Interior Ministry
    Azərbaycan Tbilisidə İnterpolun tədbirində təmsil olunur
    Азербайджан представлен на конференции Интерпола в Тбилиси

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