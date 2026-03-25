Azerbaijan represented at Interpol conference in Tbilisi
Foreign policy
- 25 March, 2026
- 14:41
The annual Millennium project conference, organized by Georgia"s Interior Ministry together with the Interpol General Secretariat, is underway in Tbilisi, according to Report"s Georgian bureau.
The two-day event brings together 60 representatives from 25 countries, including Azerbaijan, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Poland, Israel, Italy, Armenia, Kazakhstan, France, and the Netherlands.
Participants will discuss efforts to combat transnational organized crime, opportunities for information exchange, and ways to strengthen international cooperation.
The Millennium project is aimed at preventing transnational organized crime.
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