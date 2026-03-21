Kazakhstan's Turkistan to host OTS summit in May
Region
- 21 March, 2026
- 14:11
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced a high-level meeting of the leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Report informs, citing Akorda (the President's Administration).
Tokayev stated that the meeting of OTS leaders is planned to take place in mid-May in Turkistan. He noted that this international event holds special significance given the current unstable situation in the world.
He added that the Kazakhstani government must give top priority to organizing the summit effectively. Tokayev emphasized that Turkistan has historically been one of the main political centers of the Kazakh Khanate, where crucial decisions determining the nation's future were made.
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