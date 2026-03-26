EU, China hold military consultations on Ukraine, Iran and Taiwan Other countries

Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.03.2026) Finance

Thomas Preinl says Baku has strong tourism potential Foreign policy

Mirzoyan: Armenia aims to establish mutually beneficial cooperation with Azerbaijan Region

Hakan Fidan discusses regional tensions with counterparts from China and three other countries Foreign policy

Harry Mitsidis: Scale of reconstruction work in Karabakh is astonishing Foreign policy

Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan and Russia discuss Caspian Sea protection Ecology

Ukrainian MP: Country must be ready for all scenarios Other countries