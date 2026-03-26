Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.03.2026)
Finance
- 26 March, 2026
- 09:10
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
103.39
|
1.17
|
42.54
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
91.44
|
1.12
|
34.02
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,563.50
|
- 22.00
|
222.40
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,429.49
|
305.43
|
- 1,633.80
|
S&P 500
|
6,591.90
|
35.53
|
- 253.60
|
Nasdaq
|
21,929.83
|
167.93
|
- 1,312.16
|
Nikkei
|
53,749.62
|
1,497.34
|
3,410.14
|
Dax
|
22,957.08
|
320.17
|
- 1,533.33
|
FTSE 100
|
10,106.84
|
141.68
|
175.46
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,846.55
|
102.63
|
- 302.95
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,931.84
|
50.56
|
- 37.00
|
Bist 100
|
12,963.87
|
33.71
|
1,702.35
|
RTS
|
1,108.42
|
4.18
|
- 5.71
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1560
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0185
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3362
|
0.0000
|
- 0.0111
|
JPY/USD
|
159.4400
|
- 0.0300
|
2.9900
|
RUB/USD
|
81.0055
|
0.0800
|
2.2555
|
TRY/USD
|
44.3635
|
0.0100
|
1.4073
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9025
|
0.0100
|
- 0.0865
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