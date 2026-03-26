Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.03.2026)

    Finance
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 09:10
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.03.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    103.39

    1.17

    42.54

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    91.44

    1.12

    34.02

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,563.50

    - 22.00

    222.40

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,429.49

    305.43

    - 1,633.80

    S&P 500

    6,591.90

    35.53

    - 253.60

    Nasdaq

    21,929.83

    167.93

    - 1,312.16

    Nikkei

    53,749.62

    1,497.34

    3,410.14

    Dax

    22,957.08

    320.17

    - 1,533.33

    FTSE 100

    10,106.84

    141.68

    175.46

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,846.55

    102.63

    - 302.95

    Shanghai Composite

    3,931.84

    50.56

    - 37.00

    Bist 100

    12,963.87

    33.71

    1,702.35

    RTS

    1,108.42

    4.18

    - 5.71

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1560

    0.0000

    - 0.0185

    USD/GBP

    1.3362

    0.0000

    - 0.0111

    JPY/USD

    159.4400

    - 0.0300

    2.9900

    RUB/USD

    81.0055

    0.0800

    2.2555

    TRY/USD

    44.3635

    0.0100

    1.4073

    CNY/USD

    6.9025

    0.0100

    - 0.0865
    World commodity, stock, and currency markets Key indicators
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    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.03.2026)

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