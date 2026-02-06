Iranian FM: Today's talks were a good start
Region
- 06 February, 2026
- 19:06
The negotiations between Iran and the United States were a good start, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told journalists, Report informs.
"Decisions will be made after consultations, but it seems there is consensus on continuing the talks."
The first round of nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran took place today in Muscat, the capital of Oman.
Latest News
19:30
European Commission clears acquisition of SOCAR Terminal by STEAS and TISSEnergy
19:17
Azerbaijan resumes avocado imports from SpainBusiness
19:06
Iranian FM: Today's talks were a good startRegion
18:48
Azerbaijan presents note of protest to Russian ambassadorForeign policy
18:26
David Allen named US Chargé d'Affaires in ArmeniaRegion
18:16
Photo
Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased at EMITT 2026 in TürkiyeTourism
18:05
State media: US-Iran talks over 'for now'Region
17:52
Photo
GəncVizyon ideathon held in AzerbaijanDomestic policy
17:37