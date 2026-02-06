Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Iranian FM: Today's talks were a good start

    Region
    • 06 February, 2026
    • 19:06
    Iranian FM: Today's talks were a good start

    The negotiations between Iran and the United States were a good start, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told journalists, Report informs.

    "Decisions will be made after consultations, but it seems there is consensus on continuing the talks."

    The first round of nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran took place today in Muscat, the capital of Oman.

    Abbas Araghchi Iran United States negotiations
    Əraqçi: Bugünkü danışıqlar yaxşı başlanğıc olub
    Глава МИД Ирана сообщил о хорошем начале переговоров с США

    Latest News

    19:30

    European Commission clears acquisition of SOCAR Terminal by STEAS and TISS

    Energy
    19:17

    Azerbaijan resumes avocado imports from Spain

    Business
    19:06

    Iranian FM: Today's talks were a good start

    Region
    18:48

    Azerbaijan presents note of protest to Russian ambassador

    Foreign policy
    18:26

    David Allen named US Chargé d'Affaires in Armenia

    Region
    18:16
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's tourism potential showcased at EMITT 2026 in Türkiye

    Tourism
    18:05

    State media: US-Iran talks over 'for now'

    Region
    17:52
    Photo

    GəncVizyon ideathon held in Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    17:37

    Over 700 young people participate in Azerbaijan's first GəncVizyon ideathon

    Social security
    All News Feed