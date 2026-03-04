Former Azerbaijani canoeist: Situation in Iran extremely dire right now

Serhiy Bezuhly, the Ukrainian coach of the Iranian national rowing team, has emphasized that Azerbaijani authorities have well organized the process of crossing the Azerbaijani-Iranian border for foreign citizens leaving Iran amid the escalating conflict in the Middle East, Report informs.

Bezuhly was speaking to Azerbaijani journalists at the Astara border crossing.

"I was in Tehran; I work as a coach for the national rowing team. Due to the current situation in the country, I decided to leave Iran. The situation there is extremely tense right now: constant strikes and destruction. It's a war, and the situation is truly dire," he said.

Bezuhly also noted that he lived in Mingachevir for seven years while competing for the Azerbaijani national canoeing team: "I love Azerbaijan very much. The Azerbaijani people are very friendly. It's great that the (Azerbaijani - ed.) authorities responded quickly and were able to open the border (with Iran - ed.) for foreigners to cross. The border is working very well, without any problems. There are a few delays at the Iranian border due to the lack of internet. Otherwise, people cross comfortably. There's a refreshment point here (in Astara - ed.)."