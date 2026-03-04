NATO condemns Iran for targeting Türkiye
Region
- 04 March, 2026
- 17:00
NATO has condemned Iran for targeting Türkiye, Report informs via Haber Global.
As earlier reported, a ballistic missile launched from Iran, which passed through Iraqi and Syrian airspace before being directed toward Turkish airspace, was neutralized by NATO's air and missile defense systems in the Eastern Mediterranean.
Latest News
17:59
Dan Caine: US to expand operations deep into Iranian territoryOther countries
17:59
Pete Hegseth: Iran incapable of responding to US, Israeli military operationsOther countries
17:56
Switzerland thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from IranForeign policy
17:41
Photo
Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026Tourism
17:38
Starmer: UK cooperating with US in operation against IranOther countries
17:24
QatarEnergy declares force majeure for LNG buyersEnergy
17:21
IDF reveals how Israel, US divide strike zones, target types amid Iran conflictOther countries
17:17
Video
Former Azerbaijani canoeist: Situation in Iran extremely dire right nowRegion
17:11