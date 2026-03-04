NATO condemns Iran for targeting Türkiye

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Region
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 17:00
    NATO has condemned Iran for targeting Türkiye, Report informs via Haber Global.

    As earlier reported, a ballistic missile launched from Iran, which passed through Iraqi and Syrian airspace before being directed toward Turkish airspace, was neutralized by NATO's air and missile defense systems in the Eastern Mediterranean.

    escalation in Middle East
    NATO İranın Türkiyəni hədəf almasını qınayıb
    НАТО осудило запуск Ираном баллистической ракеты в сторону Турции

