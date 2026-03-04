QatarEnergy declares force majeure for LNG buyers

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Energy
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 17:24
    QatarEnergy has declared force majeure following its decision to suspend production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and related products, the company posted on X, Report informs.

    "Further to the announcement by QatarEnergy to stop production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products, QatarEnergy has declared Force Majeure to its affected buyers.

    QatarEnergy values its relationships with all of its stakeholders and will continue to communicate the latest available information," reads the post.

    "QatarEnergy" LNG alıcıları üçün fors-major hal elan edib
    QatarEnergy объявил форс-мажор для покупателей СПГ

