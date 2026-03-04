Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    IDF reveals how Israel, US divide strike zones, target types amid Iran conflict

    Other countries
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 17:21
    IDF reveals how Israel, US divide strike zones, target types amid Iran conflict

    The Israeli military reveals how it is dividing the work with the American military amid the ongoing campaign against Iran, both geographically, by target types and by relative advantage, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    Geographically, the Israeli Air Force has been operating against Iranian ballistic missile launchers and other military assets in western and central Iran. This is because Iran fires long-range ballistic missiles at Israel from those areas.

    Meanwhile, the American military has been operating against Iranian missile launchers in Iran's south, as it has used those areas to fire shorter-range missiles on US bases in the Gulf.

    For target types, Israel and the US have also split their work. The American military, for example, has taken responsibility for targeting the entire Iranian Navy. Israel has meanwhile focused on other targets, "based on relative advantage, such as regime sites in Tehran."

    Additionally, the Israeli Air Force has relied heavily on the US military's aerial refueling capabilities, as the US military has roughly 10 times the IAF's refueling fleet. Dozens of US refueling tankers have been stationed in Israel amid the conflict.

    Israeli military officials describe the conflict as the first full-scale joint Israel and the US war, following extensive joint planning in recent months.

    There are "joint coordination cells" in both Israel and the US operating amid the campaign, synchronizing intelligence, targets, and defense, according to the IDF. More than 1,000 American troops are stationed in Israel.

    IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has meanwhile been speaking with US CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper daily, according to the military.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İsrail ordusu İranın qərbini, ABŞ isə cənubunu hədəfə alır – əməliyyatın detalları
    Израиль привел подробности проведения совместной с США операции против Ирана

    Latest News

    17:59

    Dan Caine: US to expand operations deep into Iranian territory

    Other countries
    17:59

    Pete Hegseth: Iran incapable of responding to US, Israeli military operations

    Other countries
    17:56

    Switzerland thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    17:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026

    Tourism
    17:38

    Starmer: UK cooperating with US in operation against Iran

    Other countries
    17:24

    QatarEnergy declares force majeure for LNG buyers

    Energy
    17:21

    IDF reveals how Israel, US divide strike zones, target types amid Iran conflict

    Other countries
    17:17
    Video

    Former Azerbaijani canoeist: Situation in Iran extremely dire right now

    Region
    17:11

    OPEC+ to be able to increase oil production by 170,000 bpd in April

    Energy
    All News Feed