OPEC+ to be able to increase oil production by 170,000 bpd in April

    Energy
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 17:11
    The total OPEC+ quota for April, taking into account updated compensation schedules from countries that exceeded previously permitted levels, will be 37.902 million barrels per day (bpd), 170,000 bpd higher than the March plan, Report informs via Interfax.

    The quota for the current month, due to adjustments to the compensation plan, was reduced from 37.823 million bpd to 37.732 million bpd. The quota for February increased from 37.699 million bpd to 37.761 million bpd.

    Thus, the alliance's total quota in March will decrease by 29,000 bpd compared to February, although a production increase of 124,000 bpd was previously expected.

    The volume of excess production that must be compensated to all "violators" from February to June is 3.944 million bpd. A month earlier, it was 4.333 million bpd, but also included compensation for January.

    OPEC+ oil output restrictions
    "OPEC+" apreldə neft hasilatını gündəlik 170 min barel artıra biləcək
    ОПЕК+ в апреле сможет нарастить добычу нефти на 170 тыс. баррелей в сутки

