Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026

Azerbaijan's tourism potential is being promoted at ITB Berlin 2026 in Germany, Report informs, citing the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

At the exhibition covering the dates of March 3-5, B2B meetings are held and cooperation opportunities are discussed at the national stand organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board with the participation of 13 industry partners, including Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), hotels, and travel agencies, for the purpose of promoting and advancing the country's tourism.

Within the framework of the exhibition, a presentation on the topic of "Hidden Treasures: Discovering Experiences" about Azerbaijan's mountain hiking routes and reflecting the historical Silk Road heritage is also planned to be displayed at the national stand.

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Germany, Nasimi Aghayev, visited the national stand.

A presentation on the tourism potential of our country was held by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board for the members of the German Travel Association, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany. Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Azada Huseynova and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Agayev spoke at the meeting.

During 2025, more than 24,000 foreign visitors traveled from Germany to Azerbaijan, representing an 11% increase.