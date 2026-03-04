Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026

    Tourism
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 17:41
    Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026

    Azerbaijan's tourism potential is being promoted at ITB Berlin 2026 in Germany, Report informs, citing the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

    At the exhibition covering the dates of March 3-5, B2B meetings are held and cooperation opportunities are discussed at the national stand organized by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board with the participation of 13 industry partners, including Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), hotels, and travel agencies, for the purpose of promoting and advancing the country's tourism.

    Within the framework of the exhibition, a presentation on the topic of "Hidden Treasures: Discovering Experiences" about Azerbaijan's mountain hiking routes and reflecting the historical Silk Road heritage is also planned to be displayed at the national stand.

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Germany, Nasimi Aghayev, visited the national stand.

    A presentation on the tourism potential of our country was held by the Azerbaijan Tourism Board for the members of the German Travel Association, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany. Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Azada Huseynova and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Agayev spoke at the meeting.

    During 2025, more than 24,000 foreign visitors traveled from Germany to Azerbaijan, representing an 11% increase.

    Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026
    Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026
    Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026
    Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026
    Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026
    Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026
    Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026
    Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026

    Azerbaijan tourism Germany Nasimi Aghayev
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın turizm potensialı Almaniyada nümayiş etdirilir
    Photo
    Туристический потенциал Азербайджана представлен в Германии

    Latest News

    17:59

    Dan Caine: US to expand operations deep into Iranian territory

    Other countries
    17:59

    Pete Hegseth: Iran incapable of responding to US, Israeli military operations

    Other countries
    17:56

    Switzerland thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    17:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026

    Tourism
    17:38

    Starmer: UK cooperating with US in operation against Iran

    Other countries
    17:24

    QatarEnergy declares force majeure for LNG buyers

    Energy
    17:21

    IDF reveals how Israel, US divide strike zones, target types amid Iran conflict

    Other countries
    17:17
    Video

    Former Azerbaijani canoeist: Situation in Iran extremely dire right now

    Region
    17:11

    OPEC+ to be able to increase oil production by 170,000 bpd in April

    Energy
    All News Feed