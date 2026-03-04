Starmer: UK cooperating with US in operation against Iran

The UK is cooperating with the US on the pre-deployment of military forces in the region, including air defense and counter-drone systems, as well as F-35 fighter jets, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in his speech to Parliament, Report informs, referring to UK media.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump's disappointment that the UK did not participate in offensive strikes against Iran, Starmer said that joint defensive actions over the past few days are proof that the "special relationship" between the two countries is working.

"American aircraft are based at British bases. That's what makes this special relationship special. British fighter jets are shooting down drones and missiles to protect American lives in the Middle East on our shared bases. That's the special relationship in action. Sharing intelligence every day to keep our citizens safe. That's what makes this special relationship special," the British prime minister said.

He also noted that on Saturday, when the joint US-Israeli operation against Iran began, "he would not have been prepared for the UK to enter the war unless he was confident there was a legal basis and a viable, well-thought-out plan."

Starmer emphasized that his "number one priority" is protecting British citizens, which is why he authorized defensive action following Iran's attacks on Royal Air Force bases in Cyprus and Bahrain.

The British prime minister announced that the government is organizing charter flights to evacuate British citizens from the Middle East. The first charter flight is expected to depart from Oman later today, with two more expected to arrive in the coming days.