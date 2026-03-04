Kazakhstan offers evacuation aid for neighbors amid Middle East tensions
Region
- 04 March, 2026
- 17:03
Kazakhstan is prepared to assist in evacuating citizens of neighboring states from escalation zones in the Middle East, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yerlan Zhetibayev, said, Report informs via Interfax-Kazakhstan.
The spokesperson emphasized that, for now, the ministry has not received any such requests.
Latest News
17:59
Dan Caine: US to expand operations deep into Iranian territoryOther countries
17:59
Pete Hegseth: Iran incapable of responding to US, Israeli military operationsOther countries
17:56
Switzerland thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from IranForeign policy
17:41
Photo
Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026Tourism
17:38
Starmer: UK cooperating with US in operation against IranOther countries
17:24
QatarEnergy declares force majeure for LNG buyersEnergy
17:21
IDF reveals how Israel, US divide strike zones, target types amid Iran conflictOther countries
17:17
Video
Former Azerbaijani canoeist: Situation in Iran extremely dire right nowRegion
17:11