Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran SGC Advisory Council

    Kazakhstan offers evacuation aid for neighbors amid Middle East tensions

    Region
    • 04 March, 2026
    • 17:03
    Kazakhstan offers evacuation aid for neighbors amid Middle East tensions

    Kazakhstan is prepared to assist in evacuating citizens of neighboring states from escalation zones in the Middle East, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yerlan Zhetibayev, said, Report informs via Interfax-Kazakhstan.

    The spokesperson emphasized that, for now, the ministry has not received any such requests.

    escalation in Middle East
    Yerlan Jetıbayev: Qazaxıstan Yaxın Şərqdən qonşu ölkələrin vətəndaşlarının təxliyəsinə kömək etməyə hazırdır
    Ерлан Жетыбаев: Казахстан готов помочь с эвакуацией с Ближнего Востока граждан соседних стран

    Latest News

    17:59

    Dan Caine: US to expand operations deep into Iranian territory

    Other countries
    17:59

    Pete Hegseth: Iran incapable of responding to US, Israeli military operations

    Other countries
    17:56

    Switzerland thanks Azerbaijan for assistance in evacuating citizens from Iran

    Foreign policy
    17:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan showcases tourism at ITB Berlin 2026

    Tourism
    17:38

    Starmer: UK cooperating with US in operation against Iran

    Other countries
    17:24

    QatarEnergy declares force majeure for LNG buyers

    Energy
    17:21

    IDF reveals how Israel, US divide strike zones, target types amid Iran conflict

    Other countries
    17:17
    Video

    Former Azerbaijani canoeist: Situation in Iran extremely dire right now

    Region
    17:11

    OPEC+ to be able to increase oil production by 170,000 bpd in April

    Energy
    All News Feed