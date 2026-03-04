Transit zones will be established at Azerbaijan's international airports for passengers traveling onward to third countries, as reflected in the Rules on the Simplification of Formalities in the Field of Air Transport, approved today by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Under the new rules, transit zones will be created at the country's international airports to allow crew members, passengers traveling from an airport to a third country, and their baggage to remain at the airport for up to 24 hours without undergoing border control procedures and without requiring a visa.

In addition, in accordance with the Migration Code, a transit visa will not be required if foreign nationals or stateless persons permanently residing in a foreign country are transiting through Azerbaijan without changing aircraft, are traveling to their destination with a plane change within the airport's transit zone without passing through border control, hold other visas permitting them to cross Azerbaijan's state border, or are citizens of a country that has a visa-free travel agreement with Azerbaijan.