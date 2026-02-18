Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Iran FM, IAEA chief discuss talks framework with US

    Region
    • 18 February, 2026
    • 20:29
    Iran FM, IAEA chief discuss talks framework with US

    Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi held a telephone conversation to discuss preparations for a framework program for further negotiations with the United States, according to Report informs via Tasnim.

    The Iranian foreign minister stressed that Iran is focused on developing an initial and mutually agreed framework that would help advance future negotiations in a constructive manner.

    Grossi, positively assessing the outcome of previous meetings, reaffirmed the readiness of the International Atomic Energy Agency to provide support and cooperation throughout the process.

    The sides also discussed the results of the most recent round of indirect talks held in Geneva and clarified mechanisms for drafting a negotiation framework necessary to ensure the effective continuation of dialogue between Iran and the United States.

