Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Iran calls for regional security alliance excluding US, Israel

    Region
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 09:10
    Iran calls for regional security alliance excluding US, Israel

    Iran has expressed readiness to form a regional alliance aimed at ensuring security and expanding military cooperation without the participation of the United States and Israel.

    According to Report, the statement was issued by the general staff of Iran's armed forces.

    "It is time to establish a union of states to ensure security and military cooperation in the region without the involvement of the United States and Israel," the general staff said.

    Iranian military officials added that countries in the region "will never need a state located thousands of kilometers away to guarantee their security."

    They also said regional nations "do not need a state that prioritizes Israel"s security and interests above all else," while viewing other countries merely as a source of resources.

    Escalation in Middle East Regional alliance
    İran ABŞ və İsrailin olmadığı regional təhlükəsizlik ittifaqının yaradılmasına çağırıb
    Иран выступил за создание регионального альянса безопасности без США и Израиля

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