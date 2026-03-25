Indonesia may cut free school meals to save government funds

Indonesia is considering reducing the distribution of free school meals from six days a week to five to save government funds amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, Report informs, citing Reuters.

Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said the measure could save 40 trillion rupiah ($2.37 billion) annually due to rising prices, including energy costs, linked to the conflict.

The initiative comes from the head of the National Food Agency. Implementation requires approval from President Prabowo Subianto.