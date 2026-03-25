Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Indonesia may cut free school meals to save government funds

    Other countries
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 11:22
    Indonesia may cut free school meals to save government funds

    Indonesia is considering reducing the distribution of free school meals from six days a week to five to save government funds amid the ongoing Middle East conflict, Report informs, citing Reuters.

    Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa said the measure could save 40 trillion rupiah ($2.37 billion) annually due to rising prices, including energy costs, linked to the conflict.

    The initiative comes from the head of the National Food Agency. Implementation requires approval from President Prabowo Subianto.

    Free school meals Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa Escalation in Middle East US and Israel Operation Against Iran National Food Agency of Indonesia
    В Индонезии могут сократить бесплатное питание школьников для экономии госсредств

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