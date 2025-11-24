Georgia assumes PABSEC chair

Georgia has taken on the role of chair for a six-month term of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organisation of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC), with Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, serving as the organisation's President, Report informs via GPB.

According to the Georgian Parliament, during its chairmanship, Georgia will focus on strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and enhancing regional connectivity to support the development of the Middle Corridor.

"The handover of the chairmanship took place in Sofia, Bulgaria, during the 66th session of the PABSEC General Assembly, which is currently underway," the Georgian Parliament stated. "The Georgian parliamentary delegation, led by Shalva Papuashvili, participated in the event."

The delegation comprises Irakli Mezurnishvili, First Deputy Chairman of the Economic Policy Committee and Head of Georgia's Permanent Delegation to the PABSEC, as well as Aluda Ghudushauri, First Deputy Chairman of the Human Rights Committee of the Georgian Parliament.