Israel strikes Iranian Navy sites in Caspian Sea
Other countries
- 19 March, 2026
- 19:36
The Israeli Air Force struck Iranian Navy targets in the Caspian Sea on Wednesday night for the first time since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, the IDF confirmed on Thursday, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.
Among the sites targeted during the strikes was a major Iranian Navy port, at which dozens of ships were destroyed. Prominently among the destroyed vessels were four missile ships equipped with air defenses and anti-submarine missiles, as well as a corvette warship.
Other significant targets of the strikes located at the port included a central command center for the Iranian Navy, and infrastructure used to repair and maintain Iran's military vessels.
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