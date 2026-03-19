Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Türkiye condemns Iran's attacks on Gulf countries, supports Qatar

    Region
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 20:43
    Türkiye condemns Iran's attacks on Gulf countries, supports Qatar

    Türkiye has condemned Iran's attacks on Persian Gulf countries and expressed its support for Qatar, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a joint press conference in Doha with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Report informs.

    "The ongoing war keeps the security of brotherly countries in the region under threat and undermines stability," Hakan Fidan stated, touching upon the topics discussed during his visit to Saudi Arabia on March 18:

    "For the first time since the war began, we have come together in this format. At the meeting in Riyadh, the immediate cessation of Iran's attacks was highlighted. The conflict must be resolved through diplomatic means before it spreads to a wider area."

    In his opinion, Israel is the culprit of the conflict that is dragging the region into crisis: "The attacks, which began at Tel Aviv's provocation while negotiations were being conducted between the US and Iran, have not only put regional security at risk but have also turned into a global threat," Hakan Fidan stated.

    Hakan Fidan Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Türkiyə İranın Fars körfəzi ölkələrinə hücumlarını qınayıb və Qətəri dəstəkləyib
    Фидан: Атаки Ирана по гражданской инфраструктуре не могут быть оправданы

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