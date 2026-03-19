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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Pashinyan, EU Commissioner Marta Kos mull Armenia-EU cooperation agenda

    Region
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 20:57
    Pashinyan, EU Commissioner Marta Kos mull Armenia-EU cooperation agenda

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received a delegation led by EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, the PM's Office said in a readout, Report informs via Armenpress.

    Pashinyan welcomed Kos's visit, noting it provided a good opportunity to discuss the broad agenda of Armenia-EU cooperation.

    He reaffirmed the government's commitment to continuing democratic reforms, strengthening the rule of law, and developing institutional capacity.

    Kos thanked Pashinyan for the reception and said the EU highly appreciates Armenia's reform efforts and political will. She added that the EU will continue to support Armenia, particularly in advancing reforms, as well as supporting civil society and the media.

    The sides discussed progress in Armenia-EU cooperation, opportunities to expand economic and investment programmes, and issues related to visa liberalisation.

    They also touched upon regional developments and steps towards establishing peace.

    Both sides stressed the importance of continued high-level dialogue and sustained joint efforts to deepen cooperation.

    Nikol Pashinyan Marta Kos European Union
    Paşinyanla Marta Kos Ermənistan və Aİ arasında əməkdaşlığın dərinləşdirilməsini müzakirə ediblər
    Пашинян и Марта Кос обсудили углубление сотрудничества Армении и ЕС

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