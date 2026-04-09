Baku to host international Grand Prix karate tournament
Individual sports
- 09 April, 2026
- 15:38
Baku will host an international Grand Prix karate tournament from April 10 to 12, organized by the Azerbaijan Karate Federation.
According to Report, the competitions will take place at the Sarhadchi Sports Center.
Around 700 athletes from nine countries are expected to participate in the tournament.
The official opening ceremony is scheduled for April 10 at 5:00 p.m.
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