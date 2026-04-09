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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Baku to host international Grand Prix karate tournament

    Individual sports
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 15:38
    Baku to host international Grand Prix karate tournament

    Baku will host an international Grand Prix karate tournament from April 10 to 12, organized by the Azerbaijan Karate Federation.

    According to Report, the competitions will take place at the Sarhadchi Sports Center.

    Around 700 athletes from nine countries are expected to participate in the tournament.

    The official opening ceremony is scheduled for April 10 at 5:00 p.m.

    Azerbaijan Karate Federation Grand Prix in karate
    Bakıda karate üzrə beynəlxalq "Grand Prix" turniri keçiriləcək
    В Баку пройдет международный турнир Grand Prix по каратэ

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