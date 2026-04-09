Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss fight against organized crime

    Foreign policy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 16:03
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss fight against organized crime

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov, met with a visiting delegation led by Türkiye's Minister of Internal Affairs, Mustafa Çiftçi, in Baku.

    According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, the sides discussed cooperation under bilateral agreements, including mutual legal assistance, experience sharing, and joint efforts to combat organized crime.

    Eyvazov congratulated Çiftçi on his appointment and thanked him for the visit.

    In turn, the Turkish minister praised Azerbaijan"s stability and development, describing Baku as one of the most beautiful and safest cities in the world.

    The meeting was also attended by Türkiye's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgün.

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss fight against organized crime
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss fight against organized crime
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss fight against organized crime
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss fight against organized crime
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss fight against organized crime
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss fight against organized crime
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss fight against organized crime
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss fight against organized crime
    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss fight against organized crime

    Vilayat Eyvazov Mustafa Ciftci Birol Akgun Fight against organized crime
    Photo
    Türkiyənin daxili işlər naziri Bakının təhlükəsizliyini və inkişafını yüksək qiymətləndirib
    Photo
    Вилаят Эйвазов и Мустафа Чифтчи обсудили борьбу с организованной преступностью

    Latest News

    16:25

    Azerbaijan to create colocation and shared use mechanisms in telecommunication

    ICT
    16:10

    UAE seeks further clarification on US-Iran ceasefire terms

    Other countries
    16:06

    Kazakhstan ratifies green energy agreement with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

    Region
    16:03
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss fight against organized crime

    Foreign policy
    15:53

    Ziya Öztürkler: Northern Cyprus gateway to Eastern Mediterranean for Turkic world

    Foreign policy
    15:43

    Iran reports over 3,000 deaths since US and Israeli military operation began

    Other countries
    15:38

    Baku to host international Grand Prix karate tournament

    Individual sports
    15:35

    Shamil Ayrim: Peace between Baku and Yerevan could pave way for opening Türkiye–Armenia border

    Foreign policy
    15:22
    Photo

    Urban climate resilience and social protection discussed in Nairobi

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed