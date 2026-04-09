Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss fight against organized crime
Foreign policy
- 09 April, 2026
- 16:03
Azerbaijan's Minister of Internal Affairs, Colonel-General Vilayat Eyvazov, met with a visiting delegation led by Türkiye's Minister of Internal Affairs, Mustafa Çiftçi, in Baku.
According to Report, citing the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry, the sides discussed cooperation under bilateral agreements, including mutual legal assistance, experience sharing, and joint efforts to combat organized crime.
Eyvazov congratulated Çiftçi on his appointment and thanked him for the visit.
In turn, the Turkish minister praised Azerbaijan"s stability and development, describing Baku as one of the most beautiful and safest cities in the world.
The meeting was also attended by Türkiye's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Birol Akgün.
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