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    Urban climate resilience and social protection discussed in Nairobi

    Infrastructure
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 15:22
    Urban climate resilience and social protection discussed in Nairobi

    High-level discussions on cities' adaptation to climate change and the protection of socially vulnerable groups were held at the 2nd Africa Urban Planning Forum in Nairobi, Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev on his account on social media platform X, according to Report.

    "Today, within the framework of the 2nd Africa Urban Planning Forum in Nairobi, we participated in a high-level event focused on strengthening urban climate resilience and supporting socially vulnerable population groups. Today, cities face complex challenges ranging from increasing climate risks to rapid urbanization. In this context, resilience is no longer just an environmental or urban planning priority, but also a key socio-economic issue," he said.c

    Urban climate resilience and social protection discussed in Nairobi
    Urban climate resilience and social protection discussed in Nairobi
    Urban climate resilience and social protection discussed in Nairobi

    Anar Guliyev State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Climate change
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    Nayrobidə şəhərlərin iqlim dayanıqlılığı və sosial müdafiəsi müzakirə olunub
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    В Найроби обсуждены вопросы климатической устойчивости городов и соцзащиты

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