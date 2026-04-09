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    Kazakhstan ratifies green energy agreement with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

    Region
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 16:06
    Kazakhstan ratifies green energy agreement with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

    The Senate of Kazakhstan's Parliament on Thursday approved the law "On the Ratification of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership in the Production and Transmission of Green Energy between the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan."

    According to Report, citing Kazakh media, the agreement paves the way for joint projects in clean hydrogen production and trade, as well as the development of infrastructure to export "green energy" to Europe and other regions.

    The document has been sent to the President of Kazakhstan for signature.

    During the discussions, Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbaev noted that a special Steering Committee and working group will be established to enhance the agreement's effectiveness.

    "We hope this agreement will advance renewable energy in Kazakhstan and strengthen regional cooperation in this field… The parties are committed to ensuring regular data updates and informing each other of technical failures. The agreement does not cover the monitoring of nuclear energy facilities," Ashimbaev said.

    Green energy Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Uzbekistan
    Qazaxıstan Azərbaycan və Özbəkistanla "yaşıl enerji" haqqında sazişi ratifikasiya edib
    Казахстан ратифицировал соглашение с Азербайджаном и Узбекистаном о "зеленой" энергии

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