Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Ziya Öztürkler: Northern Cyprus gateway to Eastern Mediterranean for Turkic world

    Foreign policy
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 15:53
    Ziya Öztürkler: Northern Cyprus gateway to Eastern Mediterranean for Turkic world

    Northern Cyprus serves as a gateway to the Eastern Mediterranean for the entire Turkic world, while also being a source of peace and stability, Ziya Öztürkler, Speaker of the Parliament of Northern Cyprus and head of the Northern Cyprus–Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, said during a joint session of the parliamentary working groups of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Northern Cyprus at the Milli Majlis.

    According to Report, he emphasized that ongoing developments in the Middle East highlight the accuracy of this assessment and the importance of solidarity among friendly, allied, and fraternal states.

    Öztürkler also thanked Azerbaijan for hosting the event:

    "We believe in strengthening our cooperation with the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as with member states of the Organization of Turkic States. TurkPA Plus will open new doors and opportunities for cooperation for Northern Cyprus as well."

    Ziya Öztürkler Northern Cyprus Milli Majlis Eastern Mediterranean
    Ziya Öztürklər: Şimali Kipr türk dünyası üçün Şərqi Aralıq dənizinə açılan qapıdır
    Зия Озтюрклер: Северный Кипр — ворота в Восточное Средиземноморье для тюркского мира

    Latest News

    16:25

    Azerbaijan to create colocation and shared use mechanisms in telecommunication

    ICT
    16:10

    UAE seeks further clarification on US-Iran ceasefire terms

    Other countries
    16:06

    Kazakhstan ratifies green energy agreement with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

    Region
    16:03
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss fight against organized crime

    Foreign policy
    15:53

    Ziya Öztürkler: Northern Cyprus gateway to Eastern Mediterranean for Turkic world

    Foreign policy
    15:43

    Iran reports over 3,000 deaths since US and Israeli military operation began

    Other countries
    15:38

    Baku to host international Grand Prix karate tournament

    Individual sports
    15:35

    Shamil Ayrim: Peace between Baku and Yerevan could pave way for opening Türkiye–Armenia border

    Foreign policy
    15:22
    Photo

    Urban climate resilience and social protection discussed in Nairobi

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed