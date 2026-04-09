Ziya Öztürkler: Northern Cyprus gateway to Eastern Mediterranean for Turkic world

Northern Cyprus serves as a gateway to the Eastern Mediterranean for the entire Turkic world, while also being a source of peace and stability, Ziya Öztürkler, Speaker of the Parliament of Northern Cyprus and head of the Northern Cyprus–Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group, said during a joint session of the parliamentary working groups of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Northern Cyprus at the Milli Majlis.

According to Report, he emphasized that ongoing developments in the Middle East highlight the accuracy of this assessment and the importance of solidarity among friendly, allied, and fraternal states.

Öztürkler also thanked Azerbaijan for hosting the event:

"We believe in strengthening our cooperation with the parliaments of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as with member states of the Organization of Turkic States. TurkPA Plus will open new doors and opportunities for cooperation for Northern Cyprus as well."