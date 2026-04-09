Grossi to visit South Korea next week

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will pay a two-day visit to South Korea next week.

According to Report, citing Yonhap, country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il said at a briefing that Grossi is expected to meet with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and other officials to hold consultations on nuclear energy, discuss the situation in the Middle East, and explore cooperation in nuclear safety technologies.

The visit comes as South Korea seeks to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and obtain the right to reprocess spent nuclear fuel for peaceful purposes under its agreements with the United States. The submarine program would require a separate agreement with the IAEA to meet inspection requirements and other safeguards, in addition to arrangements with Washington.