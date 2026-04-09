Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran reports over 3,000 deaths since US and Israeli military operation began

    Other countries
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 15:43
    Iran reports over 3,000 deaths since US and Israeli military operation began

    Since the start of the US and Israeli military operation against Iran, more than 3,000 people have died in the country.

    According to Report, Abbas Masjedi Arani, head of Iran's Forensic Medicine Organization, told the Mizan news agency, "About 40% of the bodies could not initially be identified." He added that nearly all the deceased have now been identified and returned to their families.

    On March 30, the Red Crescent reported that more than 102,000 civilian sites had been attacked since the start of the operations. The death toll in just over a week increased by 1.5 times.

    Recall that on February 28, the US and Israel launched military operations against Iran, carrying out airstrikes on several cities. On the same day, Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. In response, Iran launched missile attacks on Israeli territory and targeted US military bases in the Persian Gulf.

    On the night of April 8, 2026, Iran, the US, and their allies reached a two-week ceasefire agreement. Iran stated that during this period, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be ensured under coordination with Iran's armed forces and subject to technical limitations.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Iran
    ABŞ və İsrailin hərbi əməliyyatı başlayandan bəri İranda 3 mindən çox insan ölüb
    В Иране сообщили о гибели более 3 тыс. человек с начала военной операции США и Израиля

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