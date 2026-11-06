Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijani ambassador highlights historical significance of victory at event in Tbilisi

    Region
    • 06 November, 2026
    • 20:12
    Azerbaijani ambassador highlights historical significance of victory at event in Tbilisi

    Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War was a victory for the entire Turkic world, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev said in Tbilisi at the premiere of the play, Coordinate 44, dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day.

    According to Report's Georgian bureau, he said that November 8, 2020, marked one of the most glorious chapters in the centuries-long history of the Azerbaijani people.

    Guliyev noted that, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, thanks to the heroism of the Azerbaijani Army and the people's unwavering unity, historical justice had been restored and the country's sovereignty secured.

    The ambassador stressed that the political, ideological and spiritual foundations for the future victory had been laid by National Leader Heydar Aliyev back in 1993. The steps taken at the time to strengthen statehood and national unity, as well as to establish a regular army, laid the groundwork for subsequent achievements.

    The return of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) is one of the major achievements of the post-war period, Guliyev emphasized.

    The diplomat also expressed his gratitude for the friendship and solidarity demonstrated by Georgia during the Patriotic War.

    Faig Guliyev November 8 – Victory Day Azerbaijan-Georgia relations
    Faiq Quliyev: Azərbaycanın zəfəri bütün Türk dünyasının qələbəsidir
    Посол Азербайджана рассказал в Тбилиси об историческом значении Победы
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