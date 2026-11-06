Euronews: Baku forum on intercultural dialogue helped people look beyond conflicts

The 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, held in Baku under the theme "Dialogue for a Common Future", enabled people to look at the world beyond conflicts, according to article on Euronews dedicated to the forum, which took place in Baku on October 27–29.

Report informs that, according to the article, building such bridges through culture and dialogue brings together leaders and representatives from around the world, helping them better understand existing differences and identify common ground.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Culture Farid Jafarov noted that the Azerbaijani people's willingness to break stereotypes had always been one of their distinctive characteristics.

"Azerbaijan's geographical location, which, as we always say, lies at the crossroads of East and West, North and South, has exposed the country to the influence of different cultures, traditions, religions and beliefs. In terms of professional art and culture, Azerbaijan has been a pioneer in many areas of cultural history, particularly in the context of Eastern culture," he said.

Azza Karam, founder and CEO of Lead-Integrity, said that art was the language of the heart and soul.

"Today, we are causing a lot of harm and creating very little art. We need to make much greater use of the language of art," she said.

The report also highlights that discussions on understanding secularism and exchanging religious practices formed part of the forum's agenda.

Gary Stevenson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, stressed that all religions and cultures should uphold values shared by humanity – peace and human dignity.

He said that recognizing that all people are brothers and sisters helps foster greater mutual understanding. He also noted that dialogue between people is the only way to prevent conflicts, ease tensions and counter hate speech.

Meanwhile, Anais Dagrou, chair of the youth section of the African Women Leaders Network (AWLN) in Côte d'Ivoire, noted that such forums provide an opportunity to meet people from different countries with diverse life experiences and cultural traditions.

As Euronews reported, the forum served as an open platform not only for discussing global challenges but also for establishing personal connections among representatives of different countries and cultures.