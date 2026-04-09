Shamil Ayrim: Peace between Baku and Yerevan could pave way for opening Türkiye–Armenia border
Foreign policy
- 09 April, 2026
- 15:35
A lasting peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia could lead to the opening of the Türkiye–Armenia border, Shamil Ayrim said.
According to Report, Ayrim-head of the Türkiye–Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye-made the remarks during a joint meeting of parliamentary working groups of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus held at the Milli Majlis.
He also emphasized the importance of cooperation in education, energy, and security, as well as the development of cultural ties among Turkic states.
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