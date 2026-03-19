Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Israeli diplomats visit 'Yonca' center in Baku ahead of Novruz holiday

    Foreign policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 20:29
    Israeli diplomats visit 'Yonca' center in Baku ahead of Novruz holiday

    Israel's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ronen Krausz and his deputy Aviv Zel visited the "Yonca" Psychological Support and Development Center in Baku and participated in the presentation of food packages on the eve of the Novruz holiday, the Embassy of Israel in Azerbaijan said on X, Report informs.

    "The 'Yonca' Psychological Support and Development Center is one of the important organizations providing support to children and families in need. The food packages will be distributed among the families assisted by the center on the eve of the Novruz holiday," the statement said.

    The embassy also sincerely congratulated everyone celebrating the Novruz holiday: "May this holiday bring peace, joy, and prosperity to every home."

    "This significant visit once again demonstrates the strengthening of ties based on friendship, solidarity, and mutual respect between Israel and Azerbaijan," the organization added.

    Ronen Krausz Novruz holiday
    Ronen Kraus "Yonca" mərkəzini ziyarət edib və Novruz münasibətilə ərzaq bağlamaları təqdim edib
    Ронен Краус посетил центр Yonca и вручил продовольственные наборы к Новрузу

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