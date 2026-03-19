Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Azerbaijan Embassy in Italy suspends consular services during March holidays

    Foreign policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 19:51
    Azerbaijan Embassy in Italy suspends consular services during March holidays

    The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy will not provide consular services in connection with 11 consecutive non-working days in Azerbaijan from March 20-30, 2026, on the occasion of Ramadan and Novruz holidays, the embassy said, Report informs.

    "For urgent matters that may arise during the holiday period, you can contact us via the following email addresses: [email protected]; [email protected]," the embassy wrote on X.

    Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy Ramadan holiday Novruz holiday
    Azərbaycanın İtaliyadakı səfirliyinin konsulluq bölməsi 11 gün işləməyəcək
    Консульский отдел посольства Азербайджана в Италии не будет работать 11 дней

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