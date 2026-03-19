Azerbaijan Embassy in Italy suspends consular services during March holidays
Foreign policy
- 19 March, 2026
- 19:51
The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Italy will not provide consular services in connection with 11 consecutive non-working days in Azerbaijan from March 20-30, 2026, on the occasion of Ramadan and Novruz holidays, the embassy said, Report informs.
"For urgent matters that may arise during the holiday period, you can contact us via the following email addresses: [email protected]; [email protected]," the embassy wrote on X.
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