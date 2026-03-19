Jafar Huseynzada, Kevin Hamilton mull NATO-Azerbaijan partnership

Azerbaijan's envoy to NATO Jafar Huseynzada met with the newly appointed Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General of the Alliance for the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Ambassador Kevin Hamilton, Report informs.

"During the meeting, parties had a fruitful discussion on Azerbaijan-NATO partnership and its perspectives, the crucial role of Azerbaijan in safe evacuation of citizens and diplomatic personnel of NATO Allies and Partners from Iran, as well as other issues of mutual interest," Mission of Azerbaijan to NATO said on X.