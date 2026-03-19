Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Jafar Huseynzada, Kevin Hamilton mull NATO-Azerbaijan partnership

    Foreign policy
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 20:02
    Jafar Huseynzada, Kevin Hamilton mull NATO-Azerbaijan partnership

    Azerbaijan's envoy to NATO Jafar Huseynzada met with the newly appointed Special Representative of the NATO Secretary General of the Alliance for the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Ambassador Kevin Hamilton, Report informs.

    "During the meeting, parties had a fruitful discussion on Azerbaijan-NATO partnership and its perspectives, the crucial role of Azerbaijan in safe evacuation of citizens and diplomatic personnel of NATO Allies and Partners from Iran, as well as other issues of mutual interest," Mission of Azerbaijan to NATO said on X.

    Kevin Hamilton North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jafar Huseynzada
    Hüseynzadə və Hamilton Azərbaycan-NATO tərəfdaşlığının perspektivlərini müzakirə ediblər
    Гусейнзаде и Гамильтон обсудили перспективы партнерства между Азербайджаном и НАТО

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