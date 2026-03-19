Guterres urges US, Israel to end war, calls on Iran to stop attacks

It is time for the US and Israel to put an end to a war that risks spiraling completely out of control, and for Iran to stop strikes on neighboring countries, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated in Brussels during discussions on the situation in the Middle East.

"This conflict could expand further, resulting in great harm to the civilian population, and the consequences of the war for the world economy, especially for third countries, would be very severe," the UN Secretary-General noted.

He also addressed Iran, demanding a halt to attacks on neighboring states that have never been parties to the conflict.

"The UN Security Council has condemned these attacks and demanded their cessation, as well as the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. Its prolonged closure is creating major problems for peoples around the world who have no connection whatsoever to this conflict," Guterres stated.

"The European Union is a key pillar of support for the UN and multilateral cooperation," he noted.