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    Death toll in Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 1,000, ministry says

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    • 19 March, 2026
    • 21:07
    Death toll in Israeli attacks on Lebanon exceeds 1,000, ministry says

    The Lebanese Health Ministry announced Thursday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon has surpassed 1,000, Report informs via DPA.

    According to the ministry's daily report from the Health Emergency Operations Center, the total number of fatalities between March 2 and March 19 reached 1,001, with 2,584 people injured.

    In the past 24 hours alone, 33 people were killed. The report also noted that 40 healthcare workers have been among the fatalities since the start of the attacks.

    Israel-Lebanon conflict Lebanese Health Ministry
    İsrailin Livana zərbələri nəticəsində ölənlərin sayı 1000-i keçib
    Число погибших из-за израильских ударов по Ливану перевалило за тысячу

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