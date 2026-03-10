Devlet Bahceli warns against missiles entering Turkish or Azerbaijani airspace

A member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Devlet Bahceli, stated that he does not want to see a missile that has lost its direction or course in Turkish or Azerbaijani airspace, Report informs via Haber Global.

Speaking at a session of the Grand National Assembly, Bahceli said Türkiye wants to protect its neighborly rights:

"However, Türkiye is not a country where anyone can launch missiles at will. We are stating this clearly. We do not want to see a missile that has lost its direction and course in Turkish or Azerbaijani airspace again."

Two missiles from Iran that entered Turkish airspace at different times were neutralized by NATO air defense forces.