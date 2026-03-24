Armenian speaker says June elections choice between peace and war

Armenia's parliamentary elections in June 2026 will represent a choice between peace and the risk of war, the country"s parliament speaker said.

Report informs via Armenian media that National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan said "there is a party of war and a party of peace," and that the upcoming vote will center on that distinction.

Simonyan said some political forces seeking to enter the next parliament are promoting a war narrative to build political support.

At the same time, he stressed that there is currently "no war, there is peace" in the region.

He added that Armenia's ruling Civil Contract party represents peace, while the main opposition forces represent war. "That is the reality," Simonyan said, adding that calls to advance certain demands amount to advocating for war.