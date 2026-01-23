Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Region
    • 23 January, 2026
    • 17:54
    Abbas Araghchi: Over 3,000 killed in unrest in Iran

    The recent armed unrest in Iran has killed 3,117 people, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, Report informs.

    He noted that 2,427 of these deaths included civilians and security forces personnel.

