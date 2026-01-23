Abbas Araghchi: Over 3,000 killed in unrest in Iran
Region
- 23 January, 2026
- 17:54
The recent armed unrest in Iran has killed 3,117 people, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X, Report informs.
He noted that 2,427 of these deaths included civilians and security forces personnel.
Mayhem of the recent terrorist operation in Iran:— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) January 23, 2026
● 305 ambulances and buses
● 24 gas stations
● 700 convenience stores
● 300 private homes
● 750 banks
● 414 government buildings
● 749 police stations
● 120 Basij centers
● 200 schools
● 350 mosques
● 15 libraries
● 2… https://t.co/65OKkEfprk
Latest News
19:05
Photo
Azerbaijan PM, Spain's parliament speaker mull bilateral cooperationForeign policy
18:59
Spanish parliament speaker cites shared values with AzerbaijanForeign policy
18:42
Video
Euronews highlights growth of public-private partnerships in AzerbaijanBusiness
18:27
Schools in Tehran switch to distance learningRegion
18:16
Ukraine's defense forces strike oil depot in Russia's Penza regionOther countries
18:04
Azerbaijan's Clean Energy Center announces upcoming projectsEnergy
17:54
Abbas Araghchi: Over 3,000 killed in unrest in IranRegion
17:52
Ukraine needs $15B in US weapons in 2026Region
17:46