Iran demands compensation from UAE over role in US strikes
Other countries
- 19 March, 2026
- 11:43
Iran seeks compensation from the United Arab Emirates, accusing it of enabling US attacks against Iranian territory, Iran's UN Ambassador told the UN Secretary General in a letter, according to a Nournews report published on Thursday, Report informs via The Jeursalem Post.
In the letter, Amir Saeid Iravani said the UAE's decision to allow its territory to be used for the strikes constituted "an internationally wrongful act that entailed state responsibility."
Tehran said the UAE had an international responsibility to provide reparation, including compensation for all material and moral damages incurred.
Latest News
12:17
BAE Systems to exit Kazakhstan's Air AstanaRegion
12:10
Igor Garafulic: UN to help strengthen Azerbaijan's role as regional trade, transport hub - INTERVIEWEconomy
12:04
BSTDB increases SOCAR Trading funding by $25MFinance
11:54
Gas prices in Europe exceed $850Energy
11:51
Fire breaks out at El-Ahmadi Oil Refinery Following Drone StrikeOther countries
11:44
Value of production in Azerbaijan's ICT sector nears AZN400 millionICT
11:43
Iran demands compensation from UAE over role in US strikesOther countries
11:34
Gold prices fall over 2%Finance
11:25