Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Iran demands compensation from UAE over role in US strikes

    Other countries
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 11:43
    Iran demands compensation from UAE over role in US strikes

    Iran seeks compensation from the United Arab Emirates, accusing it of enabling US attacks against Iranian territory, Iran's UN Ambassador told the UN Secretary General in a letter, according to a Nournews report published on Thursday, Report informs via The Jeursalem Post.

    In the letter, Amir Saeid Iravani said the UAE's decision to allow its territory to be used for the strikes constituted "an internationally wrongful act that entailed state responsibility."

    Tehran said the UAE had an international responsibility to provide reparation, including compensation for all material and moral damages incurred.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    İran BƏƏ-dən ABŞ-nin hücumlarına yardım etdiyinə görə təzminat tələb edir
    Иран требует от ОАЭ компенсации за удары США по своей территории

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