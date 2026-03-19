Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Value of ICT services in Azerbaijan up over 6%

    ICT
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 11:03
    Value of ICT services in Azerbaijan up over 6%

    In January–February of 2026, the value of services provided by information and communication technology (ICT) enterprises in Azerbaijan amounted to 608.6 million manats (almost $358 million), Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    According to the committee's data, this represents a 6.2% increase compared to the same period last year.

    It was noted that 67.7% of the revenues in this area came from the household sector.

    In February alone, the value of services provided by Azerbaijan's ICT enterprises reached 292.5 million manats (just over $172 million), which was 4.3% higher year‑on‑year.

    Meanwhile, in 2025, the value of services provided by ICT enterprises in Azerbaijan rose by 8.7% compared to 2024, totaling 3.989 billion manats (approximately $2.35 billion).

    State Statistical Committee ICT services Azerbaijan's ICT sector
    Azərbaycanda informasiya-rabitə xidmətlərinin ümumi dəyəri 6%-dən çox artıb
    Общая стоимость услуг в сфере ИКТ в Азербайджане выросла более чем на 6%

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