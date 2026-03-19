Value of ICT services in Azerbaijan up over 6%

In January–February of 2026, the value of services provided by information and communication technology (ICT) enterprises in Azerbaijan amounted to 608.6 million manats (almost $358 million), Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

According to the committee's data, this represents a 6.2% increase compared to the same period last year.

It was noted that 67.7% of the revenues in this area came from the household sector.

In February alone, the value of services provided by Azerbaijan's ICT enterprises reached 292.5 million manats (just over $172 million), which was 4.3% higher year‑on‑year.

Meanwhile, in 2025, the value of services provided by ICT enterprises in Azerbaijan rose by 8.7% compared to 2024, totaling 3.989 billion manats (approximately $2.35 billion).