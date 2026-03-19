Fire breaks out at El-Ahmadi Oil Refinery Following Drone Strike

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reported a fire at its refinery in the port of El-Ahmadi, Kuwait, following a drone strike.

According to Report, citing the Kuwaiti news agency KUNA, the corporation said, "One of the production units at Mina El-Ahmadi refinery was targeted by a drone Thursday morning, causing a small fire. No injuries were reported."

The fire was contained, the statement added.

Mina El-Ahmadi refinery is one of the largest in the Middle East, with a production capacity of 730,000 barrels per day.