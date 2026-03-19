Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Fire breaks out at El-Ahmadi Oil Refinery Following Drone Strike

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    • 19 March, 2026
    • 11:51
    Fire breaks out at El-Ahmadi Oil Refinery Following Drone Strike

    Kuwait Petroleum Corporation reported a fire at its refinery in the port of El-Ahmadi, Kuwait, following a drone strike.

    According to Report, citing the Kuwaiti news agency KUNA, the corporation said, "One of the production units at Mina El-Ahmadi refinery was targeted by a drone Thursday morning, causing a small fire. No injuries were reported."

    The fire was contained, the statement added.

    Mina El-Ahmadi refinery is one of the largest in the Middle East, with a production capacity of 730,000 barrels per day.

    Escalation in Middle East
    Küveytdə Yaxın Şərqin ən böyük neft emalı zavodunda PUA zərbəsindən sonra yanğın baş verib
    На нефтезаводе в Эль-Ахмади произошел пожар после удара беспилотника

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