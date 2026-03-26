Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel continues to strike Iran "with full force," in a brief video message touting Israel's assassination yesterday of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy chief, Alireza Tangsiri, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

"We are continuing to strike, with full force, targets of the Iranian terror regime," the premier says.

"Last night, we eliminated the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' navy. This individual has a great deal of blood on his hands, and he was also responsible for leading the closure of the Strait of Hormuz," Netanyahu continues.

He calls this "yet another example of the cooperation between us and our ally, the United States, in pursuit of our shared war objectives."