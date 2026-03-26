Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Putin says Middle East conflict outcomes hard to predict

    Other countries
    • 26 March, 2026
    • 20:24
    Putin says Middle East conflict outcomes hard to predict

    Even the participants involved in the Middle East conflict are unable to predict its outcomes, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated, Report informs via Russian media outlets.

    "The results of the conflict in the Middle East are still difficult to predict with accuracy. I believe that even those directly involved in the conflict cannot foresee anything, and for us it is even harder," Putin said.

    He added that the conflict in the Middle East is causing significant damage to international logistics, production, and cooperation chains.

    Vladimir Putin Escalation in Middle East
    Putin: Yaxın Şərqdəki münaqişənin nəticələrini proqnozlaşdırmaq çətindir
    Путин: Сложно прогнозировать последствия конфликта на Ближнем Востоке

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