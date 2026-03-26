Putin says Middle East conflict outcomes hard to predict
Other countries
- 26 March, 2026
- 20:24
Even the participants involved in the Middle East conflict are unable to predict its outcomes, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated, Report informs via Russian media outlets.
"The results of the conflict in the Middle East are still difficult to predict with accuracy. I believe that even those directly involved in the conflict cannot foresee anything, and for us it is even harder," Putin said.
He added that the conflict in the Middle East is causing significant damage to international logistics, production, and cooperation chains.
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