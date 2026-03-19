Gas prices in Europe exceed $850
Energy
- 19 March, 2026
- 11:54
European gas prices rose 30% at the opening on Thursday, exceeding $850 per 1,000 cubic meters for the first time since January 10, 2023, Report informs referring to the London ICE exchange.
April (nearest) futures on the TTF index (Europe's largest hub, located in the Netherlands) opened at $853.7 (up 31%). Subsequently, the figure reached $826.2 (up 26.8%).
The price movement is based on the previous trading day's settlement price of $651.5 per 1,000 cubic meters.
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