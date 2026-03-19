Gold prices fall over 2%
Finance
- 19 March, 2026
- 11:34
The price of April gold futures on the Comex (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) fell below $4,750 per troy ounce for the first time since February 5, 2026, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of the precious metal fell 2.04% to $4,796.2 per troy ounce.
The price of gold accelerated its decline and remained at $4,794.1 per troy ounce (-2.09%).
Meanwhile, silver futures for May 2026 delivery fell 6.05% to $72.895 per troy ounce, falling below $73 per troy ounce for the first time since February 17.
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