Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Gold prices fall over 2%

    Finance
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 11:34
    Gold prices fall over 2%

    The price of April gold futures on the Comex (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) fell below $4,750 per troy ounce for the first time since February 5, 2026, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of the precious metal fell 2.04% to $4,796.2 per troy ounce.

    The price of gold accelerated its decline and remained at $4,794.1 per troy ounce (-2.09%).

    Meanwhile, silver futures for May 2026 delivery fell 6.05% to $72.895 per troy ounce, falling below $73 per troy ounce for the first time since February 17.

    Comex exchange Gold prices
    Цена на золото снизилась на более чем 2%

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