Gold prices fall over 2%

The price of April gold futures on the Comex (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) fell below $4,750 per troy ounce for the first time since February 5, 2026, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of the precious metal fell 2.04% to $4,796.2 per troy ounce.

The price of gold accelerated its decline and remained at $4,794.1 per troy ounce (-2.09%).

Meanwhile, silver futures for May 2026 delivery fell 6.05% to $72.895 per troy ounce, falling below $73 per troy ounce for the first time since February 17.