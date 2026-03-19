Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Value of production in Azerbaijan's ICT sector nears AZN400 million

    ICT
    • 19 March, 2026
    • 11:44
    Value of production in Azerbaijan's ICT sector nears AZN400 million

    In January–February of 2026, Azerbaijan's information and communication technology (ICT) sector produced goods worth 393.1 million manats (just over $231.2 million), marking a 6.2% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    In February alone, the value of production in this sector stood at 189 million manats (approximately $111.2 million), which was 5.6% higher year‑on‑year.

    During the first two months of 2026, the share of the sector in Azerbaijan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 2.1%.

    Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's GDP totaled 18.47 billion manats (over $10.86 billion) in the January-February period, which is an increase of 0.3% compared to the corresponding period in 2025.

    Azerbaijan's ICT sector State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycanın İKT sektorunda 2 aylıq istehsalın həcmi açıqlanıb

    Latest News

    12:17

    BAE Systems to exit Kazakhstan's Air Astana

    Region
    12:10

    Igor Garafulic: UN to help strengthen Azerbaijan's role as regional trade, transport hub - INTERVIEW

    Economy
    12:04

    BSTDB increases SOCAR Trading funding by $25M

    Finance
    11:54

    Gas prices in Europe exceed $850

    Energy
    11:51

    Fire breaks out at El-Ahmadi Oil Refinery Following Drone Strike

    Other countries
    11:44

    Value of production in Azerbaijan's ICT sector nears AZN400 million

    ICT
    11:43

    Iran demands compensation from UAE over role in US strikes

    Other countries
    11:34

    Gold prices fall over 2%

    Finance
    11:25

    Araghchi says Pentagon's $200B needs 'just tip of iceberg'

    Other countries
    All News Feed