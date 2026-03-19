In January–February of 2026, Azerbaijan's information and communication technology (ICT) sector produced goods worth 393.1 million manats (just over $231.2 million), marking a 6.2% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

In February alone, the value of production in this sector stood at 189 million manats (approximately $111.2 million), which was 5.6% higher year‑on‑year.

During the first two months of 2026, the share of the sector in Azerbaijan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was 2.1%.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's GDP totaled 18.47 billion manats (over $10.86 billion) in the January-February period, which is an increase of 0.3% compared to the corresponding period in 2025.